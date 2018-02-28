Rush hour alert: Weather warning issued as Beast from the East looks set to hit Wakefield with more snow this evening

Heavy snow showers are forecast to hit Wakefield at around 4pm today - just in time to hit rush hour traffic.

The Beast from the East hit Wakefield with almighty force this morning – creating disruption on the road and train networks.

Wakefield woke up to a thick layer of the icy white stuff and it continued to fall heavily well into the late morning.

While there has been some respite this lunch-time and early afternoon, the Met Office is now warning that further heavy falls are expected just as people are looking to make their way home.

Heavy snow is predicted to begin during the evening rush hour and will continue to fall into the early hours of Thursday morning.

Tonight:

Further occasionally heavy snow showers are expected, adding to the snow accumulations, with some clear spells likely. Very cold with a penetrating severe frost given the strength of the breeze. Minimum temperature -8 °C.

Thursday:

Another very cold day with a strong easterly wind giving a significant wind chill. Some sunny spells are expected with scattered snow showers at first. Becoming mostly dry later. Maximum temperature -1 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Remaining cold with widespread frosts, however temperatures very gradually climbing. Easterly winds will continue to bring scattered snow showers, with more persistent snow possible at times.