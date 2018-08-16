Russell Watson pays visit to Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Superstar singer Russell Watson has enjoyed a family day at Yorkshire Wildlife Park ahead of his headline Safari Nights performance later this month.

The classical singer toured the award-winning park and as well as encountering playful lemurs and feeding the giraffes, got up close to lions, tigers and rhinos.

Watson and his family were relaxed as they strolled around the innovative 110-acre site at Branton, near Doncaster.

The singer, who has performed in front of millions of fans over a glittering 20- year career and has given special concerts to world leaders, wanted to sample the special atmosphere of the park before performing on Saturday, August 25 as part of his prestigious UK tour.

His guided tour featured the park’s latest arrivals, the endangered Ussuri brown bears who are settling in to their new home after a remarkable rescue mission and a 5,400-mile journey from Japan to Yorkshire.

Afterwards Russell said: ”My family and I had the most fantastic day out at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

"We enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to feed some of the animals - everything from lions and tigers, to giraffes, and my favourite, a rhino.

“The staff were so accommodating and well-informed about the animals they look after. It was truly fantastic to see the passion and care they have for the animals in their charge.

“I can’t wait to return and play WildLive Safari Nights 2015 on Saturday 25th August. We’re going to have a superb show. See you all there!”

For tickets, visit www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com.