Sadaqa Day in Wakefield helps feed the homeless

Wakefield’s Muslims helped feed the homeless on Sunday as part of Sadaqa - a day of social action and charity in Islam.

The event took place at St Andrew’s Church and Usman Ali, chairman of the Wakefield Faiths Forum, said: “It was a great pleasure to hold Wakefield’s ‘My Sadaqa Day’.

“We fed the vulnerable and the homeless in our society as it’s a great act of charity and humanity.

“This was a great way of promoting peace, love and harmony in our society.

“It was also the launch of the Wakefield Faiths Forum, to allow various religious groups in the community to build bridges and begin to work together.”