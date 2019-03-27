Salvage operation underway to rescue overturned boat in Wakefield

A rescue attempt to salvage boats that overturned in Wakefield during the recent floods is underway this afternoon.

Boats moored by the weir near the Hepworth were overturned due to the fast flowing river recently.

One boat was overturned, another tipped over the edge of the weir, and another sunk completely following rainfall and floods.

A crane is now attempting to right one of the sunken vessels.

Rain deluged the district over the weekend of March 15 to 17.

The Canal and River Trust’s operations manager for Yorkshire, Mike Marshall, said at the time: “It was at its worst on Saturday night and we think it caused the boats to break loose from their moorings.

“It was the worst flows and floods we have seen since the Boxing Day 2015 floods.

“There was some erosion to tow paths but no structural damage and no property damage.”

“It will be a big operation - we don’t experience this kind of thing very often."