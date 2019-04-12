Sandal Castle now fully reopened after £70K revamp work complete

Sandal Castle is now fully re-opened to visitors after a £700,000 revamp.

The bridges, walkways, steps to the keep and keep platform were closed because of health and safety concerns about how structurally safe they were, which restricted access to some parts of the castle.

But visitors can enjoy the attraction in its entirety now that the Wakefield Council-led restoration has been completed.

As well as carrying out the repairs, the council’s contractor, iBEX Technical Access Ltd, installed new handrails to the bridges and steps and a new section of rails linking the two bridges together.

Tom Stannard, Wakefield Council’s corporate director for regeneration and economic growth, said: “We have demonstrated our commitment to the heritage of the district with a substantial investment in Sandal Castle.

“Phase one has been challenging because of support issues to the first bridge which were revealed during the excavations.

“I’m delighted that these have been addressed successfully and that the site will be open fully again, with the bridges, walkways and steps better than ever. Phase two of the works is scheduled to begin at the end of the month when specialist stonemasons will repair and conserve the standing remains of the monument to ensure its sustainability for future generations.”

Conservation specialist Stone Edge North East Ltd has been appointed by the council to carry out the second phase.

The work will include essential stone repairs and mortar works to the monument in various areas of the site, beginning with the inner gatehouse.