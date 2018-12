Youngsters are invited to visit Santa in his grotto at Netherton Village Hall on Sunday, December 16 .

Santa will be there from 11am- 3pm and there will also be a “Frozen” bouncy castle, assault course, face painting, games, children’s craft activities and refreshments including hot dogs and cakes. Entry is free.

You can have a chat to Santa and receive a gift for £2.

The annual family festive event has been organised by the Friends of Netherton Village Hall.