Sarah’s little dream became a reality just in time for Christmas

More than 400 gifts have been donated for elderly patients who will spend their Christmas in hospital.
Sarah Swift, of Swifts Butchers, Wakefield, held a Christmas appeal to gather 200 gifts, but collected a total of 415 presents, which will now be distributed to Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury hospitals.
Sarah said: “I am absolutely overwhelmed, my little dream became a huge reality.
“I thought it would be nice to do something for the hospital.
“I was told that there are a large number of elderly patients who will be spending Christmas on their own and might not get any gifts or visitors.
“Christmas can be a very lonely time, so my mission is to put a smile on their faces.
“The thought of people not getting anything at Christmas breaks my heart.
“I would love to thank everyone who has supported this and it will make a huge difference to hundreds of elderly patients on Christmas day. What a difference a little dream can do.”
The Swifts have been collecting donations of small items since November.
The gifts were delivered to Pinderfields Hopital on Monday, December 10.