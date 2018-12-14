Sarah’s little dream became a reality just in time for Christmas

More than 400 gifts have been donated for elderly patients who will spend their Christmas in hospital.

Sarah Swift, of Swifts Butchers, Wakefield, held a Christmas appeal to gather 200 gifts, but collected a total of 415 presents, which will now be distributed to Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury hospitals.

Sarah said: “I am absolutely overwhelmed, my little dream became a huge reality.

“I thought it would be nice to do something for the hospital.

“I was told that there are a large number of elderly patients who will be spending Christmas on their own and might not get any gifts or visitors.

“Christmas can be a very lonely time, so my mission is to put a smile on their faces.

“The thought of people not getting anything at Christmas breaks my heart.

“I would love to thank everyone who has supported this and it will make a huge difference to hundreds of elderly patients on Christmas day. What a difference a little dream can do.”

The Swifts have been collecting donations of small items since November.

The gifts were delivered to Pinderfields Hopital on Monday, December 10.