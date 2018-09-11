Saved pub’s charity crusade

A pub that was saved by locals is to raise cash for Pontefract’s Prince of Wales Hospice.

An auction is to be held tonight, Thursday, September 13, with guest singer and comedian, Mike Carlton due to perform at the Railway Inn.

Starting at 7pm, there will also be a raffle and food served. It is hoped £2,500 can be raised on the evening to buy a new bed for the hospice. The pub on Mill Dam Lane was made an asset of community value last year, protecting it from closure, and part of its remit is to raise money for local causes.