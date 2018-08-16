Scam letter claims debit cards could catch fire

A scam letter being sent out to bank customers in West Yorkshire claiming their debit cards could catch fire in their pockets have been described as “ridiculous” by police.

The letters, supposedly from Barclays, asks customers to post their card to Bangalore, India because the cards are faulty due to a factory error.

Cyber crime trainer at West Yorkshire Police, Jason Price said: “I’ve seen some bad scams but this is just ridiculous.

“Unfortunately some people will still fall foul of giving their details.”

