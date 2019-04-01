School closes as mark of respect after sudden death of pupil

Outwood Academy Hemsworth is closed to students today after a pupil passed away over the weekend.

In posts shared to Facebook, the academy said they had taken the decision to close the school as a mark of respect to the pupil and their family.

The school said: "We have received the tragic news that a member of our student community has died suddenly over the weekend.

"The academy will be closed (today) but open for any students who need support at this very sad time.

"Students do not need to attend in uniform. We are bringing in professionals to support both students and staff."

Anyone who attends the school for support should sign in at reception, the school said.

Pupils who require a hot lunch will be welcome to attend school at lunchtime.

The school will open as normal on Tuesday.