School delighted with Ofsted rating

staff, governors, children and parents at Kellington Primary School after celebrating after a recent Ofsted report.

Inspectors rated the school as ‘good’ for the second time in a row.

The report noted that “pupils are happy, enjoy their learning and feel well cared for” and that “pupils’ progress has improved markedly”. Inspectors reported that: “The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection. You (the headteacher) have established a clear vision and ambition for the school.

“Pupils have many opportunities to learn across a broad range learning activities. The broad and balanced curriculum is extended well and enlivened further through a variety of visits and trips out of school, and a wide range of after-school clubs.”

Headteacher Diane Parker said: “I am so proud of what has been achieved for our children at Kellington Primary School. Everyone works very hard to provide an exciting curriculum which interests and motivates the children while helping them to make good progress and achieve highly.”