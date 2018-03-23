School on way to ‘outstanding’

A school has been told by education inspectors that it continues to make strides towards becoming outstanding.

St John’s Junior and Infants received a short visit by Ofsted who said the school was ‘good’ - the same mark it received on its last inspection six years ago.

Headteacher Margaret Young was singled out for praise, with the inspectors saying she had just taken control of the school at the time of the last inspection.

The latest report reads: “The rapid impact you were already having on maintaining and building on the strong ethos which pervades the school, motivating staff and providing more opportunities for pupils to make better progress, was recognised then.

“Since that time, there have been changes to staffing, including middle leadership and governance.

“You have drawn sensibly on external support and steered the school with commitment and determination through changing times.

“You have recognised leadership potential in staff and developed a new team of leaders successfully.

“Leaders have high expectations. As a result, most pupils continue to make good progress,

“A very large majority of parents and carers who complete surveys for the school, and of those who responded to Ofsted’s online questionnaire, Parent View, agree that the school is well led and managed.

“They also agree that their children are happy at the school.”

The last inspection highlighted strengths in pupils’ outcomes, the quality of teaching, pupils’ behaviour and personal development, and their attitudes to learning,

The inspectors said all the aspects of the school’s work remain strong.

Among a list of advice points, the Belgravia Road school was told that teachers should make consistent high to demands of pupils and that progress rates are accelerated.

Margaret Young said: “We are extremely pleased with the Ofsted short inspection.

“It definitely reflects our school and how we all work hard - together - to do the best for all the children.

“The next steps identified for the school are areas we had identified too.”