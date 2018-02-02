School pupils in district ‘make good progress’

Secondary schools in Wakefield had mixed fortunes in league tables published last week by the Department for Education.

Schools are judged against a measure called Progress 8 which looks at the progress a pupil has made between the end of primary and the end of secondary school, and their results across eight GCSEs compared to their achievement of other youngsters with similar abilities.

According to the provisional 2017 results, published for state-funded secondary schools, two schools in the district - Castleford Academy and Cathedral Academy - were rated as performing “well above average” and five scored “above average”.

At the other end of the scale, two schools were rated as “below average”.

And two mainstream secondary schools in the district - Hemsworth Academy and Freeston Academy - were given a “well below average” rating.

Schools ranked in this way fall short of what the government expects in terms of standards and could see intervention from Ofsted.

Seven schools were rated as “average”.

Wakefield as a whole was above the national average on Progress 8 with a score of 0.05 compared to minus 0.03.