School’s fencing plans to stop anti-social behaviour

A school has applied to build a fence around its boundary to keep people off the site out of school hours.

Crofton Academy wants to put a 7ft 8” paladin fence around the High Street premises, while gates will be placed on the school’s car parks.

They say the existing 1.2 metre-high wall that fronts onto the road is “easily climbable” while some pedestrian entrances have no gates at all.

A statement written on behalf of the school reads: “Due to the set-up of this area it often allows members of the public to easily walk through the school rounds. This results in general trespass and frequent occurrence of animal fouling within school grounds.

“After school hours the main and visitors’ car park cannot be secured and there is a history of frequent security and incidences of anti-social behaviour.”

A decision on the planning application sent to Wakefield council will be made at a later date.