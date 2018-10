A school hit by fire on Monday night will re-open this morning.

Newton Hill Community School on Leeds Road was forced to shut yesterday after a blaze broke out in a toilet block on Monday tea time.

It was thought that it was caused by an electrical fault and the block was badly damaged, although nobody was hurt.

A message left on the school’s website says it will re-open again today for reception classes up to year six, but nursery classes will not be back in until tomorrow, Thursday, October 4.