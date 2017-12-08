School told by Ofsted that it must improve

A school has been told by education inspectors to improve, but say the headteacher has a ‘clear vision’ of what action is needed.

Ofsted visited Smawthorne Henry Moore Primary in Castleford and raised concerns in three of the five key areas, including leadership and management, quality of teaching and pupils’ outcome.

The early-years’ provision and children’s behaviour were given a ‘good’ rating.

The outcome of the two-day inspection was published recently, and sees the Ashton school drop from a ‘good’ overall grading received during the last visit in January 2013.

The most recent report reads: “Leaders are bringing about improvement, but their actions have not yet impacted on pupils’ outcomes.

“The leadership by subject leaders needs further development. Currently, their focus on improving standards is not sharp enough.”

They said that teachers’ expectations are too low and that progress in reading and maths is not consist because of the variable quality of teaching. However, they added: ““The headteacher and deputy headteacher have a clear vision for school improvement.

They have a good understanding of the school’s weaknesses and are taking action to address them.”

Sophie Dixon, headteacher said: “Prior to the inspection we had already identified areas for action. The report acknowledged that we are seeing the early signs of progress and we are determined to drive forward continued improvement.

“We remain fully committed to meeting the challenges and providing the best possible learning environment.”

In a letter to parents, the headteacher said the school had been left ‘vulnerable’ to an Ofsted inspection after below-average Key stage 2 results. She said the school had been through a turbulent time in terms of staffing, but moves were being made to turn the situation around.