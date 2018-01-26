School vows to make changes after Ofsted declares it needs improving

A Headteacher has said she and her staff are “fully committed” to improving their school after a visit by education inspectors found it needed to improve.

Ofsted found that South Kirkby Common Road Infant and Nursery needed to improve in all key areas, including leadership, teaching, pupils’ development, outcome and early-years’ provision.

The report was published this month following a two-day visit to the school by inspectors in November.

In response, headteacher Deborah Batty (pictured) said: “We acknowledge that improvements are needed and we taking action to drive forward the changes that have been identified.

“We are fully committed to providing the best learning environment for our children and will be working with the support of the local authority and governors to make the improvements that are needed.”

During the previous Ofsted visit in 2012, the school was graded as ‘good’, but on this occasion the report reads: “A period of considerable turbulence has resulted in a decline in the school’s effectiveness.”

Inspectors also said that early- years’ pupils are not making progress in maths and writing.

Teachers’ expectations are not high enough, funding for disadvantaged pupils has not been used effectively and attendance is below average. However, it did say that pupils are taught in a calm and caring environment and many pupils make progress in reading.