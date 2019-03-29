Schoolboy hit by a vehicle in Airedale this morning

An 11-year-old schoolboy was struck by a vehicle this morning in Airedale, but was not seriously hurt.

The accident happened near to the Tesco Express close to the junction of Fryston Road and Park Crescent.

Police and the ambulance service were at the scene this morning shortly after 8am.

However, the boy's family have since taken to social media to say he was taken to Pinderfields by ambulance but is 'ok'.

Airedale Academy put out a statement after rumours of the accident began circulating on Facebook.

The statement read: "Following an accident at the Magnet this morning, we would just like to reassure families.

"Parents are aware and the child is not seriously hurt."

The police said the boy had been in collision with a blue Range Rover and was taken to hospital as a precaution.