A school bus full of children remains broken down on a motorway junction.

The double-decker is stuck on the J42 northbound exit of the M1 to join the M62 near Lofthouse.

All the children have been safely transferred to a replacement vehicle and recovery is underway.

Highways England reported that the brakes on the vehicle have seized so moving it is proving difficult.

The incident was first reported before 11am.

One of the exit lanes is closed causing traffic back into the M1.