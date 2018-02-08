Schoolgirl injured after wall collapses on her

A schoolgirl has been taken to hospital after a wall collapsed on her.

The girl was walking to school with her mum when the incident happened yesterday morning.

Firefighter David Bird, of South Kirkby fire station, said the crew were called to Harrow Street in South Elmsall.

He said soil and materials were built up along one side of the wall. But they had been disturbed, causing a "domino effect".

He said: "The girl was walking to school with her mum when the wall collapsed on her. It's broken her leg.

"Members of the public came to help and got the wall off her. She was taken to hospital."