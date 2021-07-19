Emergency services were rushed to the scene shortly after 1pm yesterday (Sunday), to reports that a man was in difficulty in the water.

Fire and rescue teams, police, paramedics and specialist water search teams were deployed to the scene.

Eyewitnesses described a "wall of emergency vehicles" at the park, which was later evacuated.

Police are continuing to search the lake at Pugneys Country Park this morning, after reports that a man was seen in difficulty in the water. Photo: Scott Merrylees

An initial search of the lake was carried out, but to no avail.

Enquiries are continuing today, and specialist underwater search teams are understood to be on scene.

Pugneys is closed to all visitors, and Wakefield Council said it expected the park would remain closed until Tuesday, July 19.

In a statement released on Sunday afternoon, West Yorkshire Police said: "At 1.13pm today (Sunday) police received a report of a male in difficulty in the water at Pugneys Country Park in Wakefield.

"Emergency services attended and an initial search of the lake was carried out to no gain.

"Enquiries are continuing at the scene and an underwater search is now in progress."