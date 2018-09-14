Seating melted in arson attack at football club

An arson attack at Hemsworth Miners Welfare F.C caused hundreds of pounds of damage over the weekend.

The fire melted a number of the 50 new seats which were due to be installed at the club, and caused damage to goalposts and nets in a storage unit.

It is believed that the fire was started deliberately.

Replacing the damaged equipment will cost the club hundreds of pounds, with the damaged net alone estimated to be worth £700.

The club are not seeking any criminal charges, but would like to know who is responsible for the fire.

A spokesperson for the club said: “I am asking the community/parents to pose the question to your kids and ask them if they were involved.

“I will find out who it is, so no police will be involved if we can be honest about mindless acts and deal with this within our community.”

Anyone with any information on the fire is urged to contact Hemsworth Miners Welfare F.C. on Facebook, or at 01977 614997.