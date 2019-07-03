Second passenger from head-on taxi smash at Pontefract dies, police confirm

A second taxi passenger from a head-on crash between Ackworth and Pontefract has died.

The crash happened on the A628 at Castle Syke Hill on Friday evening shortly after 9.30pm.

The incident involved a black Honda Civic and a grey Toyota Prius taxi. The Honda was travelling north towards Pontefract at the time of the collision with the taxi heading in the opposite direction.

A 69-year-old woman, who was a rear seat passenger in the taxi, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 70-year-old man who was a front-seat passenger was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died on Monday evening.

The driver of the taxi, a 45-year-old man, was seriously injured and is still being treated in hospital.

The driver of the Honda, a 21-year-old man, and his front seat passenger, a 16-year-old girl, were also seriously injured and taken to hospital where they remain in a serious but stable condition.

The Honda driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released pending further inquiries.

Flowers have been left at the scene along with a Yorkshire Air Ambulance T-shirt.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team are carrying out an investigation to establish the full circumstances of the collision and are also working to support the families of those involved.

Anyone who witnessed either the collision itself or the movements of either vehicle in the time leading up to it, particularly those with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact MCET via 101 quoting reference 13190328154.