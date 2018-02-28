Several accidents reported in Wakefield district, as police warn drivers to take care in snowy conditions

Wakefield police have warned motorists to take care in the wintry conditions this morning.

They said several traffic accidents had been reported.

They posted on Facebook: "We have a number of RTC's coming in. Please be careful on the roads this morning. Slow down and please respect the adverse conditions."

The Met Office is forecasting more snow for much of the day and into the night.

Temperatures are not expected to reach above -2 degrees and it could be as cold as -5 degrees by 9pm.

And the big freeze shows no signs of stopping, with more snow forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

A yellow warning for snow, issued by the Met Office, covers the Wakefield area until just before midnight today.

It states: "Heavy snow showers are expected on Wednesday. There is the potential for travel delays on roads, with some stranded vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel. Some rural communities could become cut off. Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected."