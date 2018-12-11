Share your memories of Wakefield in 'extraordinary' history project

Two artists have set up a project to preserve the history of east Wakefield where the City Fields development is being built.

The City Fields Dreaming Streaming project - by artists Judi Alston and Andy Campbell from One to One Development Trust - is an online archive featuring stories and memories, pictures and video contributed by people who lived and worked in the area.

Andy said: “We’re keen that the stories and information we collect will be available for everyone for years to come, so we’ve developed an accessible site for people to use and a 3D interactive map of the City Fields area, particularly for schoolchildren, to learn about the area.

"The online archive is an ongoing project and people will be able to continue to contribute to the archive for the foreseeable future.”

And tomorrow (Wednesday, December 12), 5pm to 6.30pm, St Swithun's Community Centre in Eastmoor will host an event featuring a Wakefield Museum film on Stanley Ferry, a collection of photographs of Eastmoor from years gone by, music and a local history quiz.

The event will be "a celebration of Eastmoor heritage" and a chance to find out more about the history of the City Fields development and its surrounding neighbourhoods.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for economic growth and regeneration, said: “City Fields is a very exciting development which will support housing, growth and economic prosperity in our district.

"The project is very important as it brings people together to consider and share their knowledge of the past and look forward to the future of this new community.”

Find the project at cityfieldsdreamingstreaming.co.uk