Shed business owner who threatened female in Wakefield ordered to pay out £3,350

A man who threatened a female council officer who was visiting his business premises after reports of an illegal fire has been ordered to pay £3,350 in fines and costs.

Jonathan Banks, aged 62 of Denby Dale Road, pleaded guilty at Leeds Magistrates' Court to a public order offence and for breaching an abatement notice, which prohibited fires at Jon's Sheds Direct on Denby Dale Road.

At a sentencing hearing the court heard an environmental health officer from Wakefield Council went to the premises after a report of smoke coming from a fire.

Mr Banks was aggressive towards the officer and demanded she leave. He followed her back to her car, threatened her, banged on the windscreen and shouted at her until she left.

A spokesperson for Wakefield Council said: “We are pleased with this successful conviction. Everyone has the right to feel safe and we’re very clear that anti-social behaviour and aggressive behaviour must never be tolerated. We will always do all we can to tackle this appalling behaviour.

“This conviction sends out a very clear message that we don’t tolerate abuse and threatening behaviour in our district.”