Shoplifter who 'threatened staff with needles' banned from stores

A prolific shoplifter who threatened retail staff with needles and "wrestled" with members of the public has been banned from entering four of the stores he targeted.

The criminal, who has not been named in a report about his behaviour by Wakefield Council, committed 30 thefts across Featherstone between July and October last year.

He was brought to court where he was handed a five year criminal behaviour order which stops him from going to the shops he stole from.

In her report, Coun Maureen Cummings, the authority's portfolio holder for communities, said: "Whilst committing these thefts he verbally abused staff, threatened staff with needles as well as wrestled with members of the public who attempted to stop him shoplifting.

"Under the terms of the order, he must not enter the four stores that he has repeatedly targeted."

He was also handed a six month drug rehabilitation order and an £85 victim surcharge, the report said.

Local Democracy Reporting Service