Sibling goats stolen from smallholding in overnight raid

An animal lover says he has been left "devastated" after his two pet goats were taken in an overnight raid.

Mark Byrne, who has a smallholding in Kirkhamgate in which he keeps around a 100 rescued animals, was furious after his pygmy goats were stolen.

The goats stolen from Kirkhamgate

Brother and sister, Sebastian and Claudia, are around eight months old and are brown, white and black in colour.

Mr Byrne said: "I went there on Friday morning to let them out of the shed and realised the goats were not making a sound, then I noticed the fence at the back had been pushed down.

"There were footprints all over it's obvious they have been taken.

"We've had them since they were babies. I'm devasated, I do not understand why somebody would do this.

"Why would anyone want to take them, nobody's ever paid them any attention before."

Mr Byrne, who runs a dog-walking service, Wakefield Pet Care and Pay the dog Canine Behaviour Training, says both goats have ear tags and were wearing collars.

The goats were taken sometime between 6.30pm on Thursday, February 8 and 10.30am the next day, and Mr Byrne says if they had been taken away in a vehicle, it is likely to have been parked on Batley Road.

Anyone with details is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 13280066891.

Alternatively, message Mr Byrne through his company Facebook pages.