Horbury Singers showed solidarity with the Lucky Flower Chinese restaurant after it was burgled.

Choir members performed outside the High Street takeaway and had a collection after they were told it had been targeted by thieves.

Edward Whelan, from the group, said: “We wanted to do something for them because they are such a kind and hard-working family.

“I thought, what is the point of conducting a choir if we can’t make the world a better place through music?”