A snake was found in a home in Knottingley on Sunday.

PCSOs Steve Dye and Jess Pick were called to deal with the animal, which was found in the bathroom of a home on Spawd Bone Lane.

The snake was unharmed, and kept in a bucket until the police arrived.

It was then transferred into a safe box and removed from the property.

After being identified as a newer species of grass snake, it was released on land near the canal, where police said it "slithered off into the sunset".