Motorists are being urged to be cautious due to snow drifts on the the highest road in the Wakefield District.

Wakefield Council said Woolley Edge Lane was open but "as the highest and most exposed road in the district, it has been struggling with snow and drifting issues".

The authority said teams had been out ploughing and gritting the road, and said it was passable.

But they urged motorists to take care when driving along it.