Socktober will help homeless

Yorkshire Building Society branches across the Wakefield district have launched a ‘Socktober’ appeal to help support homeless people.

Customers are asked to donate new pairs of socks and other items, such as toiletries, interview clothes, woolly hats, gloves and scarves.

The society will run the month-long appeal throughout October following the success of last year’s campaign.

The three-year campaign is part of the society’s charity partnership with End Youth Homelessness (EYH), which aims to raise £750,000. The campaign will also raise awareness of World Homeless Day on Wednesday, October 10.

An estimated 86,000 young people in the UK are homeless with 79 young people in Wakefield receiving some homelessness support from their local authority in 2016/17.

Donations can be dropped off at branches in Kirkgate, Wakefield, Bank Street in Ossett, Ropergate in Pontefract, Carlton Street in Castleford, and Barnsley Road in South Elmsall. You can also donate via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/socktober18.