Songwriter pens tribute to Cliff Richard on diamond year

Cliff Richard superfans have sent a big congratulations to the star to celebrate his 60 years in showbusiness.

Songwriter Paul Whitfield from Horbury was chosen to write the single Diamond for the Summer Holiday singer as a gift from his fans on his diamond anniversary

Mr Whitfield said: “It is a special thank you from his friends and fans to reflect their gratitude for all the joy he has brought them over the years.”

Mr Whitfield, 51, is a member of the Guild of International Songwriters and Composers and was asked to compose the song on behalf of the Cliff Richard Fan Club, which raised thousands to pay for the manufacturing of the record.

Mr Whitfield, who works as a delivery driver for a workwear company, said: “It’s the biggest project I’ve been involved with and it’s a been a bit of a breakthrough.

“I’ve worked with a lot of successful artists but not necessarily household names in the same league at Cliff Richard.

“I’m really excited and you never know what might come of it. It was a real honour to be asked and it is raising money for a good cause. I hope it will be a success in every sense of the word – as a song and for charity.” Mr Whitfield said although he was not a die-hard of Sir Cliff he liked his music and owned “a few albums”.

Diamond was sung by Helen Hobson and produced by Alan Tarney, who have previously collaborated with Sir Cliff.

The single will be released Monday October 15 and will be available through Amazon, iTunes, and other streaming and download websites.

It will also be available as a limited edition CD from theleosden.co.uk

All the proceeds from the song will go to the Tearfund charity, which Sir Cliff is involved with. Mr Whitfield is the lead musician at the New Life Christian Centre in Wakefield and released at an album of gospel material four years ago.

The fan club hopes to present Sir Cliff with the record after he performs a concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall on October 14.

Sir Cliff hit the headlines in Wakefield in 2011 when he visited the city for a birthday curry.

The Mistletoe and Wine singer celebrated his 71st birthday with a meal at Bollywood Lounge, which has since closed, on Smyth Street .

The singer, Born Harry Rodger Webb, has sold more than 250 million records worldwide.