Sonny’s arrival makes it a six for growing Flavells

A South Kirkby family has welcomed the birth of a new baby boy - and with it the sixth generation of their ever-growing clan.

Paige Steel gave birth to her son Sonny Newsome on Sunday, December 3.

Upon his arrival, Sonny became the newest member of the Flavell family.

Evelyn Flavell is the first generation member and it was a double celebration for the family as she toasted her 102nd birthday just days after Sonny’s arrival as the newest member of the family.

New great-grandmother Katrina Callam, 55, says the family has been busy toasting both landmarks.

“It was lovely to welcome Sonny here,” Katrina told the Express.

“The family has lived in the village all our lives so we’re quite well-known.

“There’s so many Flavells here to be honest.

“I don’t think I know exactly how many there are of us in total.

“Our family just adores babies and Evelyn has now met Sonny, which was such a nice occasion.

“Evelyn had a great day for her birthday and there was so many visitors on the day for the party.

“We actually had to book a slot in so that other family from further afar could see her!

“Her bungalow was full of visitors.”

The family is still tight-knit with Evelyn still living independently and within a few minutes’ walk of her daughter Marion Tennant, 76, and granddaughter Katrina.

In symmetrical fashion, the youngest three generations of the family, Sonny, his mum Paige, 21, and her mum Donna Steel, 37, also live close by to each other.

Katrina added: “Me, my mum and my mum’s mum all live near each other.

“And Donna, Paige and now Sonny all live in Barnsley.

“We try and see each other as much as possible.”