SPEED CAMERAS: Latest hot spot locations

Speed cameras will be at the following locations across the Wakefield district this week:

A655: A655 Whitwood Common Lane / Willowbridge Lane between Lumley Hill r/b to southern end of Whitwood Terrace.

B6124: Batley Road, Wakefield 100m West of Wrenthorpe Lane to Conway Road.

Broadway, Lupset Dewsbury Road to School Road.

A636: Denby Dale Road, Wakefield Calder Island Way to Charlesworth Way.

A638: Dewsbury Road, Wakefield M1 to Hirst Road.

A638: Dewsbury Road, Wakefield Hirst Road to Horbury Road.

A642: Horbury Road, Wakefield M1 to Thornes Road.

A642: Horbury Road, Wakefield Thornes Road to Dewsbury Road.

A61: Leeds Road Moxon Street to Newton Avenue.

Minsthorpe Lane, South Elmsall Minsthorpe Vale to Dale Lane.

A656: Pontefract Road, Castleford. Close Road to Ferrybridge Road Roundabout.

M1: Smart motorway section of the M1 northbound From junction 39 to junction 42.

M1: Smart motorway section of the M1 southbound From junction 42 to 39.

A638: Wakefield Road, Ackworth Bracken Hill to Barnsley Road.

B6273: Wakefield Road. Tombridge Crescent, Kinsley to Springvale Rise, Hemsworth.