SPEED CAMERAS: Latest hot spot locations

Here are the locations of mobile speed cameras in and around Wakefield.
Speed cameras will be at the following locations across the Wakefield district this week:

A6186: Asdale Road, Durkar Between Kingsley Avenue & Denby Dale Road

A642: Northfield Lane, Horbury Between Cluntergate & M1

A638: Ossett By Pass Between Warneford Avenue & M1

A638: Ossett By Pass Between Owl Lane & Warneford Avenue

A645: Pontefract Road, Featherstone Between Station Lane & Houndhill Lane

B6475: Thornes Road, Wakefield Between Denby Dale Road to Gill Sike Road

A645: Wakefield Road, Featherstone Between Common Side Lane & Station Lane

B6273: Wakefield Road, Kinsley Between Holgate Terrace & Hoyle Mill Road