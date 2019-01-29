Spike in burglaries as offenders target West Yorkshire homes with cylinder locks

Burglars in Ossett are targeting homes which use Euro-cylinder locks, West Yorkshire Police have warned.

Euro-cylinder locks are used on the majority of UPVC doors, but can be snapped or broken and used to manipulate the lock open, therefore gaining access to the house or vehicle.

In a post to Facebook, West Yorkshire Police warned that a growing number of offenders in Ossett were using this technique to break into vehicles and homes.

The post reads: "There has been a spike in europrofile burglary offences targeting vehicles and homes.

"We advise everyone to double check your locks before going out, going to bed etc and invest in a chain or second lock on house doors as an extra barrier/deterrent."

How can I stay safe?

According to West Yorkshire Police, euro-cylinder burglaries account for as many as 25 percent of all burglaries in the county.

There are two nationally recognised standards for cylinder locks: TS 007 (one star or three star) and SS312 (Sold Secure Diamond Standard for lock cylinders).

Police advise that those purchasing new locks should ensure that the new lock has earned at least a three star TS 007 rating, or a SS312 rating. Some cylinders may have earned both.

Security door handles, which provide an additional barrier to burglars, are also advised.

Cylinder locks do not need to be fitted by a professional, but should be measured correctly to ensure the right fit, and should not protrude once fitted.

For additional security, try fitting a chain or second lock as an extra barrier to offenders.