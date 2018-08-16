St Wilfrid’s receive ‘exceptional’ A Level results

Students at St Wilfrid’s Catholic High School have been praised for their A Level exam results.

St Wilfrid’s Catholic High School and Sixth Form College congratulated their students for performing “exceptionally well.”

Seven students earned three or grades or more at A* to A and one achieved an A* grade in four subjects.

Additionally. 18 students were awarded three A Levels in the A* to B range.

Headteacher Mrs Gilroy said: “Congratulations and well done to all the students on their excellent results. I am delighted that their hard work and commitment has been rewarded.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all staff and our year 13 students who have contributed so much to the school community over the past few years; we are very proud of all their achievements.”

A number of the school’s students also studied vocational subjects. Eight of these students earned Distinctions across all subjects, and one achieved a Distinction* grade in all of their subjects.