Star scheme helps new centre at Wakefield Theatre Royal

A home builder has backed a star campaign to help fit out of the new Centre for Creativity at the Theatre Royal Wakefield.

The campaign asked businesses to purchase a star to be displayed on a wall of fame at the centre. All contributions are used to pay for the final fixtures and fittings at the theatre’s extension on Westgate.

The new building aims to extends the theatre experience, encouraging performers and visitors to meet, eat, drink, entertain and enjoy.

Strata, with developments throughout Yorkshire and the East Midlands, was one of the first businesses to purchase a star. It is an ongoing corporate sponsor of the theatre.

Stephen Gillen, campaign manager for Strata, comments: “We are very proud to show our support for the Centre for Creativity. It’s an amazing space and will bring further opportunity and cultural diversity to the Wakefield district.

“With a number of developments throughout the area, it makes sense for us to support organisations that have such a positive impact on the local community.”

The star campaign has been backed by a number of businesses and individuals.

Katie Town, executive director of Theatre Royal Wakefield, said: “Strata’s generous support of our new Centre for Creativity will enable us to make great theatre which is accessible to all in our community.

“As a charity we rely on donations like this to increase the impact of our work. We’re proud to have Strata’s brand featured on our wall of fame.”