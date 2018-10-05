Street beggar found in possession of a knife arrested during crackdown

A street beggar found in possession of a lock knife was arrested during a crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Pontefract.

Officers were granted a 48-hour dispersal order meaning they could order people out of the town centre and face arrest if they return in two days.

They conducted the patrols during Wednesday market day, when complaints over town centre behaviour often increase.

Three notices to leave the area were issued, while the beggar is to face court action over possession of the knife.