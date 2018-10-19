Strike action: how will weekend’s train strike affect you?

Trains through Wakefield, Castleford, Pontefract and Normanton are expected to be disrupted due to strike action tomorrow.

Tomorrow (Saturday) will mark the ninth consecutive Saturday of strike action by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers.

The strike action is expected to impact heavily on train services across West Yorkshire, with only around 30 percent of services expected to run.

In a statement on their website, Northern said: “Please note, we expect that the trains we do operate will be extremely busy, journeys may take longer than normal and connections to other services may not be available.

“Customers should consider whether their journey is necessary and recheck services before travelling.”

Similar strike action is expected on Saturday, October 27, Saturday, November 3 and Saturday, November 10.

According to Northern’s website, the following services will run tomorrow (Saturday):