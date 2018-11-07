Struggling Crawshaws axes Castleford and Wakefield stores

Struggling butcher chain, Crawshaws, has closed its shops in Castleford and Wakefield as part of sweeping changes.

Fourteen jobs have been lost in total across the two stores on Carlton Street and in The Ridings.

The South Yorkshire-based company, which dates back to the 1950s and serves hot food as well as meat, was put into administration last week.

Only last month Crawshaws said it was attempting to raise equity to restore growth and profitability after a pre-tax loss of £1.7 million.

However, it later announced it did not have “sufficient cash resources” to carry out a restructuring.

It has now closed 35 stores, which span Yorkshire and the North Midlands, with the loss of 354 jobs.

It will now concentrate on the remaining 19 ‘more profitable’ stores, including Pontefract’s, which is a larger meat factory shop that only recently opened for business.