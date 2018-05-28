Student’s award for Wicked writing

New College Pontefract student Mia Lofthouse has been shortlisted for an award for her wicked writing.

The 17-year-old from Castleford is in with the chance of winning the Wicked Young Writers award, which will be chosen by ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ author, Cressida Cowell, at an event in London on June 21. The award, now in its eighth year, is a chance for young people aged between five and 25, to get creative and write about anything they choose. Mia was selected from more than 4,500 entries across six age categories. The winner will see their story read aloud on stage by the cast of Wicked, the Musical.

Mia said, “I have told and written stories since being very small. For the last four years I have been working on a novel, the first of a trilogy. I’d never really entered one before and never imagined I would get this far and it has given me a real boost with my writing. I urge any young writers to have a go at things like this and get their voice heard, for fiction has and always will be an essential part of life for many people.

Lucy Reynolds, English learning leader, said, “Mia has always been an enthusiastic English student and obviously has a real flair for writing.”