Summer hunt is solid as a rock

Pupils at Moorthorpe Primary brought a bit of joy to the district with a colourful twist on a treasure hunt.

The ElmsallRocks project involved pupils decorating stones and hiding them in different locations, from South Kirkby to Frickley, for other children to find.

Children from Moorthorpe Primary School painted and hid rocks for other children to find as part of a summer activity. The Elmsall Rocks project was start by pupil Daniel Barker and his mum Dianne Whitehead.

The project was set up by schoolboy Daniel Barker and his mum Diane Whitehead, who volunteers at the school.

She said: “Tt helped to keep kids off their computers over the summer.

“There was a lot of joy for pupils who took part and it helped them to express their creativity.

“My son got the idea from a similar project near Doncaster and said he wanted to bring a smile to peoples’ faces.”

Designs painted on the rocks included favourite football teams, the England national side and various charities.