Supermarket Christmas opening times for Wakefield's Morrisons, Asda, Tesco, Lidl, Sainsbury's and Aldi

Although the shops are only shut for one day, we all rush to make sure we have enough supplies in to last us through.

But sometimes those unexpected visitors can mean we need a few more bits. Or maybe you've run out of mixers!

But is your local supermarket actually open?

Many of them change their opening hours over the Christmas and New Year period so don't get caught out.

Here's a look at the festive opening times of Wakefield's main supermarkets in case you need to make an emergency dash.

MORRISONS:

Where

Dewsbury Road, WF2 9BY.

The Ridings Shopping Centre, WF1 1YA.

Rothwell, 1 Jail Yard Parade, LS26 0QJ.

Albion Street, Castleford, WF10 1EQ.

Stuart Road , Pontefract, WF8 1BT.

Opening times:

Christmas Eve: 5am-6pm.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm.

December 27-30: Normal opening hours.

Monday December 31: 6am-4pm.

Tuesday, January 1: 6am-4pm.

Wednesday, January 2 - normal opening hours.

ASDA

Where

Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 9BL.

Asdale Road, Wakefield, WF2 7EQ.

High Street, Normanton, WF6 2AL.

Batley Shopping Centre, Alfreds Way, Batley WF17 5DR.

Opening times:

Christmas Eve, 6am-7pm.

Boxing Day, 9am-6pm.

Thursday, December 27: 7am-10pm

Friday, December 28: 7am-10pm

Saturday, December 29: 7am-10pm.

Sunday, December 30: 10am-4pm.

New Year's Eve: 7am-7pm.

New Year's Day: 10am-5pm.

Wednesday January 2: 7am-10pm.

TESCO

Where

Barnsley Roiad, Wakefield, WF1 5NP.

Stanley Road, Wakefield ,WF1 4LH.

526 Leeds Rd, Wakefield, WF1 2DX.

Bradford Rd, East Ardsley, Wakefield, WF3 2JA.

Opening times:

Christmas Eve: 6am-10pm.

Boxing Day: 8am-10pm.

SAINSBURY'S

Where

Marsh Way, Lower Trinity Walk, Wakefield, WF1 1QQ.

50 Ings Rd, Wakefield, WF1 1RS.

169 Alverthorpe Rd, Wakefield, WF2 9PP.

317-319 Dewsbury Rd, Wakefield, WF2 9DD.

Calder Park, Peel Ave, Durkar, Wakefield,WF2 7UA.

69 S Parade, Ossett, WF5 0EB.

66 Queen Elizabeth Dr, Normanton, WF6 1JG.

Opening times:

Christmas Eve: 6am-6pm.

Boxing Day: 9am-5pm.

LIDL

Where

Kingsway, Ossett, WF5 8DA.

Altofts Road, Normanton, WF6 2AY.

Aberford Rd, Oulton, LS26 8HP.

Commercial Rd, Dewsbury, WF13 2BD.

Pontefract Road, Featherstone, Pontefract, WF7 5HG.

Opening times:

Christmas Eve: 7am-6pm.

Christmas Day & Boxing Day: Closed.

ALDI

Where?

82 Batley Rd, Wakefield, WF2 0AE.

Unit 1, Snow Hill Way, Wakefield, WF1 2UZ.

Asdale Rd, Wakefield, WF2 7JE.

S Baileygate, Pontefract, WF8 2LN.

Enterprise Way, Castleford, WF10 1EQ.

Branch Road, Batley ,WF17 5RY.



Opening times:

Christmas Eve: 8am-6pm.

Closed until Thursday, December 27: 8am-10pm.

New Year's Eve: 8am-6pm.

January 2: 8am-10pm.