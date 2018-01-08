Support centre for drug and alcohol use to close down

A drug and alcohol support centre, which helps around 200 people, will shut down.

The Turning Point hub in South Kirkby will close at the end of March, in a move to save cash.

Jon Trickett MP

The hub supports adults experiencing problems with drugs or alcohol to reduce or stop their usage and minimise any harmful effects.

In December, 219 people were registered at the hub, in relation to substance misuse including alcohol.

The centre offers hepatitis screening and vaccinations, needle exchanges and alcohol clinics, as well as access to a wellbeing nurse, family support, counselling and mindfulness sessions.

In a statement, Turning Point said: "We are remodelling the way the drug and alcohol service operates in the east of the district and as part of this, the Turning Point hub based in South Kirkby will close."

It said "ongoing austerity" meant Wakefield Council had less money available to purchase substance misuse services from Turning Point, prompting a review of the number of service hubs in the district.

Turning Point also runs substance misuse centres in Castleford and Wakefield, which will remain open, but the South Kirkby hub will close on March 31.

The organisation said services will still be available but the shift will see more mobile working from April 1.

In a statement, it said: "A service will continue to be provided to the local community and Turning Point workers will meet with clients and deliver a full programme of groups and activities in other local venues."

Hemsworth MP Jon Trickett said the loss of the South Kirkby hub would be devastating.

"Everywhere in the country there's problems with substance abuse. We need local facilities that people can get to easily for whatever support we can give them," he said.

Mr Trickett added: ""For over thirty years, Turning Point has been a valuable resource for people in my community, providing compassionate and effective support underpinned by irreplaceable local knowledge. Its loss will be devastating."

Turning Point also runs a Talking Therapies service across the district, giving people mental health support and therapies. It said this will not be affected.

Those worried about their own or someone else's drug or alcohol use can call Turning Point on 0300 123 1912.