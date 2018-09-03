Support your city centre with Wakefield’s first restaurant week

The first Wakefield City Centre Restaurant Week is here, and with it a whole host of tasty offers. Here’s some ideas to get you through your Monday.

If you’re looking to liven up your lunch break, why not give Greek-Mediterranean restaurant Delphi a try?

Delphi Restaurant, Bull Ring, Wakefield

Located at 34 Northgate, next to Wakefield Market, the restaurant is honouring the week with lunchtime taster platters starting from just £5.

Sample the Keftedes platter, which features beef & pork mix meatball in tomato, onion & garlic sauce, or, for a vegetarian option, try the Spanakopita platter, a spinach, feta, onion, dill & parsley mix wrapped in crispy pastry.

Other options include Dolmades, vine leaves stuffed with lightly minted rice, and Tzatziki, a Greek yogurt with cucumber, garlic & dill, served with pitta bread.

Got a free evening? The evening menu includes two courses for £10 and three for £15.

Choose a taster platter as a starter, and fill yourself up on a main course of chicken skewers, cod and prawn saganaki, lamb kleftico, moussaka or vegetarian moussaka.

Top it all off with a classic Greek dessert, choosing from Baklava, homemade cheesecake or Greek yogurt.

To see the full restaurant week menu, click here.

Wakefield City Centre Restaurant Week has been organised by Wakefield BID and runs from Saturday, September 1 to Friday, September 7 2018.