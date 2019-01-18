Suspect remanded as police look into a series of armed robberies

A suspected thief has been remanded in custody as police continue enquiries into a number of armed robberies around the district.

A 27-year-old man, was arrested for attempted robbery and theft relating to an incident at a shop on Girnhill Lane in Featherstone on January 10.

He has since been charged with a further offence of theft, appeared in court and remanded until February 8 when he will make another appearance.

His arrest came as detectives investigate five armed robberies between January 2 and 9 in the Altofts and Normanton area.

Then latest was at the One Stop shop on Church Road, Altofts, (pictured) on Wednesday, January 9, at 10.25pm when a man threatened a staff member with a knife before fleeing with cash.

Before then on January 5, a man entered a food store on Normanton High Street at around 11am and assaulted a worker before making off with money.

A 32-year-old Wakefield man was previously arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with two of the offences and has been released under investigation.

West Yorkshire Police has moved to reassure residents that they are continuing to pursue lines of enquiry.

Inspector Gary Hobson of the Wakefield North East and Rural NPT, said: “We fully understand the concern these serious offences have caused residents in the Normanton and Altoft areas and I want to reassure them that a significant amount of police resources have been dedicated towards these crimes.”

Information can be given to Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police crime reference 13190015994.