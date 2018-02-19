Suspected drug dealer jumped in duck pond: Police chase in Scarborough's Peasholm Park

A SUSPECTED drug dealer jumped into a duck pond in Scarborough's Peasholm Park in a bid to evade police during a foot chase.

Detectives approached a man and a teenager who they believed were acting suspiciously in Scarborough at around 1.40pm on Saturday. (Feb 17).

The two suspects made off through Dean Road Cemetery and into Peasholm Park, where one jumped into the duck pond.

Detective Constable Graeme Boast of Scarborough Serious Crime Team said: “Following a pursuit, the pair were detained with no injuries. However, one was rather wet.

“The park was busy at the time, so I’d like to reassure members of the public who may have seen events unfold that this was an isolated incident.

“Officers acted with the public’s safety in mind, and to reduce any risk that was posed.”

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, both from Merseyside, have been arrested in connection with class-A drug offences.

They were released on bail while investigations continue. One of their bail conditions bans them from entering North Yorkshire, except to answer bail.