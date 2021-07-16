Take a look around this stunning £1.6m family home in Wakefield

Dacre, Son & Hartley, who are selling the property for the owner, describe it as 'a most impressive detached family home set in extensive woodland gardens in the heart of Newmillerdam.'

"Enjoying a high degree of privacy, this is arguably one of the finest houses in the area. It is certain to appeal to the most discerning of buyers and an internal inspection is highly recommended to fully appreciate this fabulous property.

"Built to exacting standards by the current owners in 1999 this award-winning property really is the definitive hidden gem of Newmillerdam. Accessed via a sweeping private driveway which gives little clue to the breath-taking property it so cleverly hides it is the perfect family home in the most desirable of locations.

"Offering a high degree of both space and flexibility the ground floor accommodation has three reception rooms plus a large conservatory, a well-appointed dining kitchen with two sets of French doors to the gardens and the convenience of a separate utility room. Tastefully decorated throughout and benefitting from underfloor heating the attention to detail and build quality make this, in our opinion, one of the finest houses in the area and a rare opportunity not to be missed.

"To the first floor there are 5 double bedrooms, two having en-suite facilities including the superb master which has a private balcony overlooking the fabulous grounds. The family bathroom has a modern contemporary feel with a four-piece suite comprising; - low flush WC, bath, centre wash basin and shower cubicle. A cleverly designed, open plan snug leads through to the room above the double garage, currently used as an office it is complete with a WC and is ideal for anyone wishing to work from home but could equally be converted into a snooker/games room, home gymnasium or a cinema room.

"Externally the property is surrounded by extensive grounds, a delightful mixture of lawned areas and woodland gardens which offer a haven for local wildlife and provide the perfect setting for family gatherings and al-fresco dining. The property has ample private parking leading to the double integral garage which is complete with fitted light, power and water.

"Newmillerdam is a highly regarded and sought-after area of Wakefield well placed for local shops and amenities. Sandal Castle, Pugneys Water Park and Newmillerdam Country Park are within close proximity and Junctions 38 and 39 of the M1 motorway are just a short 5-10 minute drive away. Wakefield City Centre is within easy travelling distance and offers a wide range of shops, restaurants and two train stations with regular services to Leeds, London and most major towns and cities. In addition to well-regarded local schools Wakefield is home to the excellent private schools of WGHS and QEGS."

